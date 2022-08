Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 08:51 Hits: 5

The life sentence handed to the man convicted of murdering politician Walter L├╝bcke is legally binding, the BGH has ruled. The 2019 killing sent an alarm signal about far-right extremism in Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-top-court-upholds-life-term-for-neo-nazi-in-politician-s-murder/a-62919658?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf