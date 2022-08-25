Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 05:06 Hits: 4

Pavel Filatyev, a former paratrooper in the Russian army, published his diary on a Russian social media site earlier this month detailing his experience in Ukraine. He then fled his country. Filatyev’s harrowing testimony is the first detailed account of the realities facing Russian soldiers still fighting in Ukraine six months after the invasion began.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220825-soldier-s-diary-of-ukraine-campaign-exposes-a-russian-army-in-disarray