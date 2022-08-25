The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Russian missile attack kills civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day

Live: Russian missile attack kills civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day A Russian missile attack killed at least 22 civilians and set fire to a passenger train in eastern Ukraine as the country marked Independence Day under heavy shelling, officials in Kyiv said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of "repugnant Russian provocations" ahead of the 31st anniversary on Wednesday of Ukraine's independence from Soviet rule, and public celebrations were cancelled. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

