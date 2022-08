Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 08:39 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: A small group of Datuk Seri Najib Razak's supporters gathered in front of the court complex here to see him off as he left the High Court to return to Kajang Prison. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/08/25/najib039s-supporters-see-him-off-after-1mdb-trial-adjourns-for-the-day