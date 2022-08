Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 06:18 Hits: 4

In the third of BIRN’s series about Balkan war photographers, Stevo Vasiljevic talks about his picture of Roma refugees who fled Kosovo to Montenegro in 1999 - many of whom are still living in temporary accommodation.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/08/25/picturing-war-fleeing-roma-find-refuge-at-montenegro-tent-camp/