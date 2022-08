Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 17:17 Hits: 6

Prime Minister Yair Lapid says the money Iran would gain from rolled-back sanctions would be spent on destabilizing the Middle East. Critics have also warned that Russia could help Iran evade the remaining sanctions.

