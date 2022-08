Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 22:48 Hits: 2

Twitter Inc. misled federal regulators about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts, the social media company’s former security chief Peiter Zatko said in a whistleblower complaint.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/technology/20220823-twitter-whistleblower-says-company-misled-regulators-on-security-issues