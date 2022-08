Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 13:11 Hits: 2

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, filed a criminal complaint against his Bosniak colleague Sefik Dzaferovic for participating in a summit about restoring Ukraine’s control over Russian-annexed Crimea.

