Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 09:07 Hits: 3

This week in Say More, PS talks with Mark J. Roe, a professor at Harvard Law School and the author of Missing the Target: Why Stock-Market Short-Termism Is Not the Problem.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/an-interview-with-mark-roe-inflation-reduction-act-stock-buybacks-stakeholder-capitalism-2022-08