Ukraine war passes half-year mark, leaving a ‘toxic environmental legacy’

Ukraine war passes half-year mark, leaving a ‘toxic environmental legacy’ Six months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, efforts to assess the war’s environmental impact are still in their infancy. The relentless shelling of Ukrainian industrial sites has released poisonous substances, polluting the country’s soils and rivers and threatening its rich biodiversity. With most of Ukraine’s nature reserves located in conflict zones, activists warn that the extent of the damage is yet to be discovered.

