Defying Iran’s propaganda: Teens dance hip-hop, listen to Harry Styles and read NY Times best sellers

Each year, the Iranian government spends millions of euros on Islamic propaganda to promote a restrictive lifestyle in line with religious values. The state controls television, media outlets, school textbooks and even teachers in order to advance conservative values. However, these efforts are not enjoying total success: videos shared online show the real world of children and adolescents in Iran, eliciting outrage from extremists in Tehran.

