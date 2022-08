Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 15:35 Hits: 3

In the first trial of its kind in Europe, a drone was used to transport human tissue between two hospitals in Antwerp, Belgium, on Tuesday, in a test flight that it is hoped could pave the way for the faster transfer and testing of samples in cases where time is of the essence.

