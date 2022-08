Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 13:40 Hits: 4

While the outcome of the Ukraine war remains uncertain, the West’s strategic aims, particularly how it intends to treat Russia in the event that Ukraine prevails, will have huge consequences. At stake is whether victory leads to more inclusive and equitable multilateralism or strengthens autocracies and deepens global divisions.

