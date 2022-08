Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 07:48 Hits: 4

Thailand's Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office. The court will hear a legal challenge that could see him thrown out months before an expected general election.

