Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 05:18 Hits: 6

The U.S. military said early Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220824-us-airstrikes-target-iran-backed-militias-in-eastern-syria