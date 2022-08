Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 09:42 Hits: 7

MELAKA: In a bid to save money on food, foreigners are casting their nets at prohibited areas along Sungai Melaka and emptying the river of its freshwater fish population. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/08/24/illegal-fishing-is-becoming-a-problem-along-sungai-melaka