Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 20:53 Hits: 6

Cooperation is helping some Japanese women break into politics. For many others, it’s a way to cope with election losses and incremental progress.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2022/0823/How-women-are-banding-together-to-change-Japanese-politics?icid=rss