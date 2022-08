Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 12:45 Hits: 0

For four decades, rapid economic growth was the prime imperative of China's communist leaders. President Xi Jinping, by contrast, is prepared to forego growth in the interest of cementing the Party's political power and pursuing his Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

