Russia has requested the UN Security Council hold a meeting on August 23 regarding the situation at Ukaine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power station, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Moscow's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy.

