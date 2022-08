Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 05:48 Hits: 3

A U.S. official has warned that Russia is planning to soon launch fresh attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities as Kyiv banned public Independence Day celebrations this week, citing a heightened threat of attack as Moscow's invasion reaches the six-month mark.

