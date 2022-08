Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 08:20 Hits: 4

Russia's Internet giant Yandex has announced the sale of its news aggregator and Yandex.ru homepage to state-controlled rival VK, the owner of the eponymous social network -- a move likely to deal a further blow to Russians' access to independent media.

