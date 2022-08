Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 09:35 Hits: 4

The heart of beloved independence hero Dom Pedro I arrived in Brasilia as a formal state visit and received full military honors.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazil-emperor-pedro-i-s-heart-displayed-for-bicentennial-celebrations/a-62894616?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf