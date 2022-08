Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 08:09 Hits: 4

A sea of red-and-green-clad supporters rallied in a densely populated and impoverished district of Angola's capital Luanda Monday to show support for the opposition group posing the biggest threat to the long-ruling MPLA party.

