With International Army Games, Russia tries to show it's not 'a pariah state'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 08:38 Hits: 4

Russia’s eighth annual International Army Games, a sports event designed to showcase military skills and running from August 13-27, are taking place this year against the tense backdrop of war in Ukraine. FRANCE 24 spoke to Colonel Mark F. Cancian of the US Marine Corps (retired) and now a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies about what he thought of Russia’s timing and what Moscow hopes to gain from the games.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220823-what-russia-s-international-army-games-tell-us-about-the-war-in-ukraine