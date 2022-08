Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 06:00 Hits: 7

Greece’s government is on the ropes following surveillance revelations that have brought down the country’s spy chief and an aide and nephew of the prime minister. One reporter who was targeted tells BIRN there is much more still to come out.

