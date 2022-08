Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 08:10 Hits: 7

After Pride parades were held in several Balkan countries, homophobic insults and anti-LGBT comments continued on social media, while pop singers became the focus of online controversies in North Macedonia.

