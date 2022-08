Category: World Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 15:50 Hits: 3

Although the US economy continues to add jobs and deliver robust wage growth across the board, the labor-force participation rate remains below its pre-pandemic level. This reflects a long-term trend, and it is a major problem that demands bipartisan attention.

