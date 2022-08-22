Florida's Stop WOKE Act Blocked in Court, But Prof Says DeSantis Push to Scare Academics Is Working

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 12:39 Hits: 7

A federal judge has blocked key portions of Florida’s new “Stop WOKE Act” that attempts to block discussions of racism and white privilege in workplaces and public schools. The preliminary injunction comes as the law is being challenged by business owners, students, educators and the American Civil Liberties Union. We speak with Diane Roberts, journalist and professor of English at Florida State University, who says faculty have either become so scared that many have left the university or are considering leaving. “A lot of people will self-censor, and I think that was the idea all along,” she says, noting this is especially true for untenured faculty. Roberts also discusses DeSantis’s potential run for president. Her new Washington Post op-ed is headlined “DeSantis aims to scare academics. Unfortunately, it’s working.”

