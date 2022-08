Category: World Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 09:11 Hits: 7

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has ordered the Foreign Ministry, Emergencies Ministry, and the country's airport administration to organize the expedited repatriation of 14 Kyrgyz citizens killed in a traffic accident in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region over the weekend.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kyrgyz-bus-accident-russia-14-repatriated/31999006.html