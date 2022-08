Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 17:40 Hits: 2

U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 21 urged military restraint around the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine while reiterating their support for Kyiv in the war.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/western-powers-urge-restraint-ukraine-nuclear-plant/31998147.html