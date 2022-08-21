'This could be months, not weeks': Appeals court blocks Lindsey Graham subpoena in Georgia election fraud case

Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 17:27 Hits: 2

According to a report from Politico, Sen.Lindsey Graham (R-SC) won a temporary legal victory on Sunday when the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the Georgia subpoena calling for him to testify before a Georgia grand jury.

The report states that the Donald Trump-supporting Graham, “doesn’t have to comply for now with a subpoena from an Atlanta grand jury demanding that he testify Tuesday about his role in an effort to pressure Georgia officials to change the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

According to the court ruling, “Graham’s attorneys and prosecutors for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis needed to flesh out arguments about whether Graham is entitled to have the federal courts place legal guardrails on the questioning Graham could face. The 11th Circuit panel’s order said that those arguments should be presented first to U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May.”

Taking to Twitter, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance said this is not a legal matter that will be resolved quickly, with Vance writing, “The 11th Circuit significantly delays Fani Willis’ ability to take Lindsey Graham’s testimony, remanding the case to the district court for it to decide if the subpoena can be quashed b/c of the speech & debate clause. This could be months, not weeks.”

