Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 21:02 Hits: 2

During the visit, the chancellor is set to sign a long-term deal to receive green hydrogen from Canada. German carmakers are keen to source minerals for electric vehicle batteries from the North American country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-olaf-scholz-heads-to-canada-for-energy-talks/a-62881770?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf