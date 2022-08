Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 15:19 Hits: 4

Sunday marks the 500th day of captivity for French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was abducted by al Qaeda-linked militants in northern Mali in April 2021. France says it remains fully committed to securing his liberation despite the withdrawal of French troops from the country.

