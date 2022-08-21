Zelensky warns of 'vicious' Russian attacks ahead of Ukraine's independence day

Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 20:42 Hits: 3

Artillery shells rained down on a city close to Europe's biggest nuclear plant overnight and Russian missiles hit targets near Odesa on Sunday as the war headed for its six-month milestone, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warning that Moscow might attempt "something particularly ugly" in the run-up to the country's independence day on Wednesday.

