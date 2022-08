Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 19:17 Hits: 2

KERBALA, Iraq (Reuters) - At least four people were killed after a landslide demolished a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in the central Iraqi province of Kerbala, the health ministry said on Sunday. Read full story

