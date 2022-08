Category: World Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 19:19 Hits: 0

One year ago, the Taliban swiftly took control of Afghanistan. Despite quashing freedoms – especially for women – activists are proving resilient.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2022/0819/Recalibrating-activism-Defiant-resilience-under-Taliban-rule?icid=rss