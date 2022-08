Category: World Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 06:18 Hits: 0

Thirty-two years after it declared itself a republic, Gagauzia remains just as stuck between ties with Moscow and the Western leanings of Moldova.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/08/19/on-republic-anniversary-moldovas-gagauz-look-to-moscow-and-chisinau/