Category: World Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 06:35 Hits: 0

A plan for a major film and music studio in Skopje has movie professionals in North Macedonia dreaming of a brighter future. But their hopes have been dashed before.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/08/19/john-malkovich-rekindles-north-macedonias-hollywood-dreams/