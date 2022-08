Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 00:23 Hits: 4

Briton Anthony Joshua's bid to recapture the unified heavyweight titles ends in disappointment as Oleksandr Usyk produces a terrific performance to win by split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Read more https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/62612531?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA