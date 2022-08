Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022 06:38 Hits: 6

Montenegro's parliament has passed a vote of no-confidence in the minority government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic in the wake of a controversial agreement between the government and the Serbian Orthodox Church.

