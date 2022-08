Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022 08:29 Hits: 6

A member of the Federation Council, the upper chamber of Russia’s legislature, has denounced his own daughter as a "traitor" after she gave an interview in which she denounced Russia’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

