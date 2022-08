Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022 09:59 Hits: 5

European Commission High Representative Josep Borrell has criticized Russia over its treatment of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny on the second anniversary of Navalny's near-fatal poisoning by a Soviet-era nerve agent and has called for his "immediate" release from custody.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/european-commission-calls-for-navalny-release-anniversary/31997021.html