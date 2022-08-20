Watch: Trump’s attorney doesn’t think he will be indicted

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022 10:19 Hits: 8

One of the attorneys for Donald Trump says she doesn’t think the U.S. Dept. of Justice will indict the former president despite sending a team of FBI agents to Mar-a-Lago nearly two weeks ago to retrieve 20 cartons of White House records including 11 sets of classified documents.

“I don’t see an indictment coming down,” Christina Bobb told Newsmax on Friday (video below.) “I also think the nation’s reaction to this raid, I think the Department was surprised at how angry America got and how frustrated we all are, that we feel that we’re losing our rights?”

Bobb, an OAN host, did not state what rights she believes Americans think they are losing by the Dept. of Justice enforcing the law – a law that her client, Donald Trump, strengthened in 2018, allegedly in response to Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified documents.

"I think it’s causing them to go, ‘Oh, maybe we don’t have what we think we have,’ so I hope they take a second look and are cautious about doing something as stupid as trying to go after President Trump.”

Poll show otherwise. An Economist/YouGov poll taken this week finds more than half (54%) of Americans support the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Just 36% disapprove.

Barely weeks after the 2020 presidential election The DailyBeast reported Bobb was “actively working with Trump’s counsel as it seeks to overturn the 2020 election.”



"Bobb’s Twitter feed is clogged with baseless claims of fraud and grand proclamations about Trump’s chances of overturning the election results and securing a second presidential term,” The Daily Beast reported. “During on-air segments, she has suggested that there was indeed a ‘massive amount’ of voter fraud both in Trump’s election and potentially in others, including former Republican candidate Kim Klacik’s race in Maryland (she lost her race in a heavily Democratic district by over 40 percentage points).”

