Trump claims he’s filing ‘major’ Fourth Amendment motion

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022 10:36 Hits: 8

Donald Trump is threatening he is about to file a “major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment,” which prevents unreasonable searches and seizures. In a post on his Truth Social social media platform, which currently appears to be down, the former president who has been fundraising over the FBI’s execution of a legal search warrant on Mar-a-Lago nearly two weeks ago, is calling that action an “illegal Break-In.”

“A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections,” Trump says, according to a screenshot of his post.

"My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country,” he continues, which, if referring to the FBI executing that search warrant and capturing 20 cartons of White House records that belong to the National Archives, including 11 sets of classified documents, he is incorrect.

“Remember, they even spied on my campaign,” Trump adds, which is false. “The greatest Witch Hunt in USA history has been going on for six years, with no consequences to the scammers. It should not be allowed to continue!”

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/08/donald-trump/