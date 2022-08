Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022 07:13 Hits: 7

The new program will help share Australia's cricket prowess in neighboring countries amid geopolitical tensions in the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-to-target-png-and-vanuatu-with-cricket-diplomacy/a-62873924?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf