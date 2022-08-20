What has Angolan President João Lourenço done to fight corruption?

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022 08:30 Hits: 7

Angolans head to the polls on August 24 in a vote that pits the country's increasingly vocal opposition against Joao Lourenco's re-election bid. Five years ago, Lourenco ran for the presidency with a vow to tackle corruption in the Southern African nation. But although several anti-corruption measures have been taken, many Angolans feel that not enough has been done. FRANCE 24's Juliette Dubois and Clément Bonnerot report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20220820-angola-general-elections