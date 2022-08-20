The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

What has Angolan President João Lourenço done to fight corruption?

Category: World Hits: 7

What has Angolan President João Lourenço done to fight corruption? Angolans head to the polls on August 24 in a vote that pits the country's increasingly vocal opposition against Joao Lourenco's re-election bid. Five years ago, Lourenco ran for the presidency with a vow to tackle corruption in the Southern African nation. But although several anti-corruption measures have been taken, many Angolans feel that not enough has been done. FRANCE 24's Juliette Dubois and Clément Bonnerot report. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20220820-angola-general-elections

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version