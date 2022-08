Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022 09:03 Hits: 7

The attack on Salman Rushdie in New York state on August 12 highlights the plight of other writers threatened with death, who are forced to live every moment in a state of fear. FRANCE 24 takes a look at numerous writers around the world who have received death threats.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20220820-free-in-speech-but-imprisoned-when-moving-a-look-at-writers-facing-death-threats