The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

What do we know about ‘petal mines’ scattered in the streets of Donetsk?

Category: World Hits: 7

What do we know about ‘petal mines’ scattered in the streets of Donetsk? Numerous photos and videos were posted on social media in late July showing dozens of small PFM-1 “petal” mines in Russian-occupied Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine. The posts were accompanied by comments expressing outrage and fear that the mines – hard to see on sidewalks or in the grass – would be deadly to civilians. But it remains unclear whether Ukraine or Russia was responsible for dispersing these controversial weapons. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20220817-ukraine-russia-donetsk-petal-butterfly-antipersonnel-mines

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version