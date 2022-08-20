What do we know about ‘petal mines’ scattered in the streets of Donetsk?

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022 09:16 Hits: 7

Numerous photos and videos were posted on social media in late July showing dozens of small PFM-1 “petal” mines in Russian-occupied Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine. The posts were accompanied by comments expressing outrage and fear that the mines – hard to see on sidewalks or in the grass – would be deadly to civilians. But it remains unclear whether Ukraine or Russia was responsible for dispersing these controversial weapons.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20220817-ukraine-russia-donetsk-petal-butterfly-antipersonnel-mines