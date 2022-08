Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022 10:31 Hits: 7

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has praised jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on the second anniversary of his attempted poisoning and denounced Russia's clampdown on freedom of speech. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/08/20/scholz-denounces-russian-repression-on-2nd-anniversary-of-navalny-poisoning