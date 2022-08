Category: World Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 14:00 Hits: 8

My sister represented Marla Pitchford, the first woman to be prosecuted for a self-induced abortion in the United States. With Roe overturned, her modern-day counterparts are facing an even worse reality.

